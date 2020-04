CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another reason to smile. Two Corpus Christi icons, Whataburger and the Hooks team up to provide 100 breakfast taquitos for the weekend staff over at Driscoll children's hospital.

Wes Weigle, GM of the Hooks personally delivered the taquitos.

Thank you again to all our doctors and nurses working on the front lines.

