How does one repay their mother or father for a lifetime of love and support? Build them a car.

At least, that's what the Salazar brothers did for their father, Juan Salazar.

"He's the most selfless individual I know," Mike Salazar said.

Mike, Aaron and Juan Domingo Salazar watched their parents financially struggle growing up, yet they always found a way to provide for their three sons. In the 80's, Juan Salazar bought a 1971 Volkswagen Bug for just $500 but had to sell it.

"We were struggling and we needed some money to make some payments and I got rid of it for $50 to make some payments," Juan said.

Flash forward to 2018, Juan Salazar is now a baseball coach, batting cage owner and head of a local little league in Corpus Christi. He's been coaching for 41 years and taught his sons and grandsons all about the classic sport.

"I teach these kids not just baseball, but I teach them life. I teach them, you know, attitude is the most important aspect in life," Juan said.

Juan and his wife own B.A.T.S. Baseball Academy off of Weber Road. He not only coaches children but provides a safe and nourishing environment for young minds. He said it's not about the money. It's his love for teaching the athletes.

"It's about working with the kids," Juan added.

Recently, Juan bought a 1971 Volkswagen Bug, like the car he had decades ago. He planned on fixing it but suffered a heart attack, and that prevented him from working on the project.

So his three sons took it on for him.

Without any auto-mechanic knowledge, his sons turned to YouTube and took the car apart.

"We definitely wanted to do it by hand, just so he knew when he was driving it, it was our effort," Aaron Salazar said. "Even if it has a few imperfections."

The project took the brothers over a month. They had put the car back together, piece-by-piece, and hoped if they reconstructed it the Bug would run.

"It was more than worth it though," Mike Salazar said.

A couple days after Father's Day, Juan received the 1971 Bug, this time in bright red. The brothers said the gift elicited a tearful reaction.

"I've never felt so special," a tearful Juan said. "It took me back when I had my light blue, and I'm just very, very overwhelmed with happiness."

The brothers claimed they learned many lessons during the project, but it proved their strong bond and appreciation for the man who gave them everything.

Their message to their father: "Dad we love you very much, and it was a well deserved gift. A long time coming, and I hope you enjoy it."

