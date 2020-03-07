H-E-B celebrates 4th of July honoring men, women and families of U.S. Armed Forces

H-E-B's Facebook page posted a short video in honor of Independence Day, inviting customers to nominate an active duty service member for a special care package.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas grocer H-E-B announced Friday it would honor the men and women serving in the military and their families on Independence Day with its "Goods and Gratitude for the Troops" initiative.

On July 4, the H-E-B Facebook page posted a short video in honor of the U.S.’s Independence Day, inviting customers to nominate an active duty service member for an extra special H-E-B care package – sent anywhere across the world – filled with Lone Star favorites and a taste of home, according to a company press release.

RELATED:

"H-E-B is profoundly grateful for the selfless sacrifice of America’s military heroes," a statement from the Texas grocer read. "As part of the year-round, company-wide H-E-B Operation Appreciation campaign, stores across Texas will celebrate Independence Day with additional opportunities for customers to support America’s military families online and in-store."

Care Packs For Troops - Operation Appreciation We need your help to honor our troops! To celebrate America’s Independence Day, we are sending 500 care packs to our troops and are looking for nominations. Don't have a service member to nominate but want to honor their service? Share a comment of thanks and we'll include your note in a care pack. Nominate your active duty service member here: https://forms.gle/dAL9RUnC3DBiZwzW6 Posted by H-E-B on Friday, July 3, 2020

Customers will be invited to fill the care package with love by writing inspirational words in the comment section of the post to be included on a notecard in the package. Nominations will be accepted from July 4 through July 24.