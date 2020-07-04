CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've all heard the phrase necessity is the mother of invention, and that the worst of times often brings out the best in all of us. Here's a story on how an island resident whose creativity is making a world of difference.

"I am a 3-D animator and web developer and I already had a 3-D printer and just felt I could help in some way," Alexis Kadonsky said.

Alexis took the lead when she heard of the need from a friend who is a nurse on the west coast.

"She's called me crying and all that and I just wanted to be able to help her and her lack of PPE's was real her issue," Kadonsky said.

Alexis thought about it for a split second and then let her creativity kick in full speed. Using designs approved by medical experts, Alexis has come up with a design not only for a medical-grade face mask but also the gear for a full face clear shield.

"It works with the N95 filters or any other kind of filter like a surgical mask, and it extends the life of surgical masks of 95 mask from one use up to six uses," Kadonsky said. "That is just really the goal, if people are saying they're getting the 95 masks for one day or even one week even so if I'm ordered to print them that's great."

The plastic shield brought in by Andrew Riojas whose milestone business designs awards and plaques. Together, they're making what medical professionals need right now. Since Alexis posted her new project on social media, orders have been coming in from across the country. Donations of supplies and even more 3-D printers are coming in too.

"I just didn't want to be sitting around at home, I've been working from home and staying away from people and I just felt I could do something," she said.

While it does take time to make, Alexis knows she's making a difference one face mask, one face shield at a time.

