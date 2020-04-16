CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Students Life department at Texas A&M Corpus Christi went the extra mile to help some islanders today.

Just before noon today at the Momentum Village apartment complex, the group held a drive up food distribution line. About 35 volunteers handed out fresh proteins and vegetables to islander men and women who may be struggling during this pandemic. Many students are out of work and may be strapped for cash.

"We wanted to make sure that students had what they needed so that they can continue to be successful here on campus," Lisa Perez Assistant VP, Student Life said. "Classes are still going on at A&M Corpus Christi, and so we wanted to make sure that they had as least some bare necessities."

The island university partnered with the Coastal Bend Food Bank to make this happen today. Not only was it open to students, but to the faculty and staff of the university as well.

