Jeremy Peña shows off new kicks painted by patients at Texas Children's Hospital

Take the popular Houston Astros shortstop, add adorable children and mix in a little paint and you get a heartwarming home run!

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña is scoring points with children across the Greater Houston area thanks to Peña Pals.

A group of kids is chosen each week to paint Peña's plain white cleats ahead of every Friday home game. Those lucky little artists also get Peña Pals shirts and are invited to attend batting practice and an Astros game.

"I will get the opportunity to hang out with these young superstars while they design cleats that I will be using in the game," Peña explained on Instagram.

They turn his plain white cleats into wearable coloring books that he gets to show off at the ballpark.

“We’ve been working with New Balance to get all-white spikes and let them customize it and add their own little flavor to it, little flair to it, and I’ll be wearing them in the game,” Peña told Astros writer Brian McTaggert. “Pretty cool.”

Peña chooses the children based on character, grades, and growth.

The patients at Texas Children’s Hospital decorated the popular shortstop's cleats with bright colors and added messages like "MVP," "We love you" and "Thank you for all you do."

"The children enjoyed getting creative and showing off their talents," TCH said.

Peña wore their works of art to last Friday's game at Minute Maid Park. The patients weren't able to attend but they enjoyed cheering for him from their hospital bedsides.

Peña wanted to give back to the community by doing something special for kids and he first announced Peña Pals back in May.

"Everything begins with an idea and with the help of so many great people, we were able to turn that simple idea into reality!" he shared on Instagram. "The idea is to shine a light on students making healthy choices, showing growth in their character and progress in the classroom."