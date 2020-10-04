NUECES COUNTY, Texas — "Worry less about what's not opened, and open your hearts to each other, and to making a commitment that when we make ourselves stay at home, we're making a commitment to staying safe," Canales said.

Judge Barbara Canales is challenging Nueces County with a Top 10 things you can do this holiday weekend. Get ready to scratch off each item.

Commit this weekend to answering the 2020 census here.

Appreciate the art of a really good book, read to each other, read out loud.

Don't write an email. Get paper and pen and write a real letter of thanks to a first responder, healthcare professional, or anyone who has inspired you.

Explain to your grandchildren, future grandchildren about what is happening right now; put it in a time capsule and open 10 years from now.

Ask your friend for that favorite secret recipe you've never made for yourself.

Exercise! Go out for a walk with your face mask.

Set your alarm to watch the sunrise come Easter Sunday.

Create a playlist and share it with friends.

Get on Instagram and share a photo of anything from Nueces County that has pink or a rabbit in it.

Find a hiding spot in your home, backyard to bury that time capsule and open it in 2030.

