CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If there's a will to brighten someone's spirits, there's a way.

Today a young man went the extra mile to give his dad some encouragement as he recovers from cancer surgery at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

Jacob Rios knows that his father could be more vulnerable right now to the coronavirus, but that didn't stop him and their friends from putting a smile on his dad's face.

Jacob and his friends put together get well signs and stood outside of his dad's window to show that they're thinking of him during his recovery time.

