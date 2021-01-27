Kindergarten teacher keeps teaching from a hospital room | Get Uplifted

A Minnesota kindergarten teacher isn't letting anything get in the way of teaching her students. Not a pandemic, nor chemotherapy.

I bet, if you think about it right now, you can remember your favorite schoolteacher. That one who was dedicated to the students and taught them more than just reading, writing and arithmetic.

Like Minnesota kindergarten teacher Kelly Klein, who, even while dealing with ovarian cancer, has been showing up daily for her students, teaching virtually while going through chemotherapy treatments that can last up to five hours.

She was offered the opportunity to go on leave during her treatment, but she declined saying, “What’s a better way to spend four or five hours than with 5-year-olds?”

Her students watch as she goes through her treatments, and as Kelly says, hopefully are learning that even while dealing with cancer people can thrive, and still fully live their lives.

