CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just about anywhere you go in the City of Corpus Christi, you will see stray dogs and cats roaming the streets.



The city's Animal Control Services has had to change its protocol since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Many rescue groups and nonprofit organizations across the Coastal Bend area have stepped up to make sure all stray animals receive the care they need when found on the streets.



Animal rescue groups rely heavily on social media, such as Facebook to network with other animal shelters across the state of Texas, and throughout the United States of America.

One local no-kill shelter, Pee Wee's Pet Adoption World and Sanctuary, located at 1307 Saratoga Blvd. in Corpus Christi, Texas, has made national headlines over the years.

Pee Wee's Pet Adoption World and Sanctuary, founded by Ernie Cochran in 1995, has since then depended on donations from the community to keep the shelter running.

Many volunteers, rescue groups, and transport coordinators make it possible for hundreds of animals to find loving, forever homes.

On May 27th, 50 plus dogs made their way to Michigan as they were transported across the country to their new families. Next, on May 31st, 40 dogs and puppies went to Wisconsin with the help of the staff from Pee Wee's Pet Adoption World and Sanctuary.



Then, on June 7th, 65 cats headed north for the shelter's second all-cat transport. Just this past Friday, 40 animals began their trip out of the Coastal Bend area.

Yesterday, Saturday, June 21st, 78 dogs and kittens were safely unloaded during day two of this week's transportation. With the help of many volunteers, rescue groups, and rescue partners, these transportations and placements are made possible all year long.

“Pee Wee's helps those animals no one else will -- the sick and the stray. The volunteers at Pee Wee's work tirelessly to rehabilitate poor, orphan pets in the hopes that they will find new, loving homes. The animals are spayed/neutered, given regular heartworm preventative, and are on flea and tick prevention. And medications are needed," stated Pee Wee's Pet Adoption officials.



According to officials at Pee Wee's, a donation of $100 will spay or neuter two adult dogs.

Peewee's Pet Adoption World and Sanctuary, Inc. has set record numbers for adoptions and placements of animals, including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, chickens, horses, ferrets, chinchillas, and turkeys.

For more information on Peewee's Pet Adoption World and Sanctuary, Inc. and how you can donate time or money, visit their Facebook page or website.





