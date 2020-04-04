One local photographer is using her talent to send a little love to someone very special to her. Even in some of the darkest, most difficult times, there is light where there is hope.

Things we considered norm are no longer. The new norm is being forced into our daily lives. Iris Rios-Guajadro is a photographer from Bishop, TX. She says what seemed like an instant everything changed.

"All of it just hit me all at once when it was just something so simple as attending a doctor's appointment for my father and I couldn't do it anymore," Rios-Guajardo said.

Her father is battling stage 4 metastatic lung cancer and because of the current pandemic, she can't visit him.

"I can't just touch my father, I can't kiss his forehead or I can't go to him," Rios-Guajardo said.

She says not being able to visit her dad isn't stopping her from letting him know what he means to her. She says she's using her photography as a silver lining.

"It's my photography to bring a little light into this dark world of his," Rios-Guajardo said. "It really does put things back into perspective and it really kind of realigns me and reminds me of just how beautiful things are and just can be."

