CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sewing group 'Quilt and Needlework Guild' made well over a 100 surgical caps and donated them to the staff at the DCH. The caps are made from kid-friendly fabric and could make patients feel a bit more at ease.
The materials were supplied by 'South Texas Sew-iety.'
All caps will be sterilized by the hospital before being put to use.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
