KINGSVILLE, Texas — Over the past few weeks, we've shown you photos of the incredible men and woman who are on the front lines battling COVID-19. A 13-year-old viewer sent us a video he made to honor those workers.

Ayden Garcia wanted to pay tribute to the super heroes who work at the H-E-B pharmacy in Kingsville, TX. People who are doing incredible jobs without much fanfare now they have their own video!

