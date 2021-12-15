20,000 gifts already collected for tornado victims in Western Kentucky Toy Drive

There are two locations in Louisville where people can drop off gifts for First Lady Britainy Beshear's toy drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This week, First Lady Britainy Beshear set up a toy drive throughout Kentucky for kids impacted by the tornadoes in the western part of the state.

On Wednesday, she announced they have collected around 20,000 gifts so far.

Lines of cars filled the St. Matthews Police Department parking lot Tuesday as community members eagerly donated gifts like bikes, dolls, books, games and gift cards.

"I'm just so thankful that I could do something for these kids," said donator David Nicklas.

Amanda Ross said she's a mother herself and knows this will mean a lot, not only to the children but the parents who are unable to give gifts this year. She believed it would be completely overwhelming to feel loved by people you're never going to know.

If you are able to give for the toy drive, officials ask you don't wrap the gifts, but consider donating gift wrapping supplies. They want parents to be able to wrap the gifts and make them special for the kids.

If you would like to donate a gift card, they're asking for $25 each.

The deadline for donations is Dec. 18. There are 20 locations across the state.

Here in Louisville, you can bring your donation to the St. Matthews Police Department or Broadbent Arena. Mailed donations can be sent to Western Kentucky Toy Drive 937 Phillips Lane Louisville, KY 40209.

