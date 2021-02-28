Make-A-Wish gives Corpus Christi teen a shopping spree

Desiree Elizondo has leukemia and her wish was to be treated to a shopping spree at La Palmera Mall.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi teen Desiree Elizondo received a shopping spree on Saturday through the Make-A-Wish foundation.

The video above was shared with 3News by volunteer wish granter Rebecca Esparza.

Desiree currently has leukemia and her wish was to be treated to a shopping spree at La Palmera Mall.



Desiree and her family arrived in a limo to a red carpet at the P.F. Chang's/Grimaldi's mall entrance.

Desiree was then greeted and escorted by the Corpus Christi Police Explorers Post 133 as she made her purchases around the mall.

