Corpus Christi boy recovering from leukemia battle headed to Disney World

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a special moment at Chick-Fil-A on Saratoga Friday afternoon. Some good folks got together to help surprise a special little boy who is recovering from a battle with leukemia.
Bracken, 8, will be going to Walt Disney World, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and sponsor Chick-Fil-A.
Bracken's mother and sister were touched by the generosity.
"We're very grateful for this to happen, we just moved here not too long ago and so it was pretty special for them to contact us and for them to sponsor Bracken's wish," mom Jennie Hailes said.
15 percent of sales at the Chick-Fil-A Friday were donated to help make the trip possible.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi firefighter saves graduation day for Calallen students
- Nueces County deputies have wild 'tail' to tell after wrestling alligator
- 'He blew me away': 13-year-old becomes radio station DJ in Corpus Christi
- Sean Strawbridge resigns as Port of Corpus Christi CEO
- Valero officials: No 'offsite concerns' nor injuries reported during refinery fire
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.