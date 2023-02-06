Corpus Christi boy recovering from leukemia battle headed to Disney World

Chick-Fil-A on Saratoga donated 15 percent of their sales Friday to the Make-A-Wish trip for 8-year-old Bracken.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a special moment at Chick-Fil-A on Saratoga Friday afternoon. Some good folks got together to help surprise a special little boy who is recovering from a battle with leukemia.

Bracken, 8, will be going to Walt Disney World, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and sponsor Chick-Fil-A.

Bracken's mother and sister were touched by the generosity.

"We're very grateful for this to happen, we just moved here not too long ago and so it was pretty special for them to contact us and for them to sponsor Bracken's wish," mom Jennie Hailes said.

15 percent of sales at the Chick-Fil-A Friday were donated to help make the trip possible.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!