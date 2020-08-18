Man asks girlfriend's father for his daughter's hand while the father was on a ventilator in the hospital

A local woman was home visiting her family for her mom's birthday, when her dad had a stroke and was admitted to the hospital.

ALICE, Texas — Diana Mendoza said after the stroke, her dad had multiple seizures in June and has since been unable to return home. However, before her dad became sick, Mendoza's boyfriend (now fiance) had a plan to ask him one special question.

That plan was delayed and changed under the circumstances, but as Mendoza's father's health continued to change daily, her fiance knew he couldn't wait.

"We were granted special privileges to be able to visit my dad and Ozzy [fiance] ended up asking my dad while he was connected to the ventilator for my hand in marriage," Mendoza said.

She said because her family knows that wedding planning isn't necessarily affordable right now, as they're tied with her dad's health, so her brothers nominated her to win a free wedding from a company in Austin.

The winners are determined by votes and Mendoza says it would help relieve some stress from the family's shoulders.