MATHIS, Texas — It was a cute coffee shop in the Art Deco District of San Antonio. Natalie Espinoza said her first cafe was like her baby.

"I was supposed to nurture it like my child it was everything it was probably the first thing I ever really, really loved," she said.

Espinoza said the cafe thrived for a year and a half, but during that time she discovered something stronger than caffeine: methamphetamine.

"I didn't care about anything else but feeding my addiction," she said.

Eventually, Natalie lost the cafe and started to wander the streets of San Antonio until one day, she hit rock bottom.

"I remember I shot up the last of what I had and I looked at myself in the mirror thinking 'wow, you used to be somebody," she said.

In that moment, she knew something had to change. She called her mom and moved to Mathis, Texas. After moving, she checked into the Alabaster Jar Ministry. There, she turned to religion which helped her overcome addiction. During her time there, she hoped that one day, she'd open another coffee shop.

"I just figured Lord if it's your will, I know you'll make a way. I saw this place and I fell in love," she said.

Five years later in July of 2019, Espinoza and Monica Gonzales opened up The Jar. They named it after the place that saved their lives.

"I feel blessed, I feel privileged because I myself was lost at one time. I couldn't find a purpose in my life, I wanted to take my life," Monica said.

The ladies serve coffee, food and most importantly, overflowing cups of compassion.

"A place where they know that 'hey i'm not alone, I know where to go and this is it,'" Gonzales said.

As they recover from a damaged past, Natalie said they're also trying to prevent people from going down a similar path. The cafe has free WiFi, a community library and baristas who welcome customers with open arms.

"It feels good to finally be where I'm supposed to be in life," Natalie said.

