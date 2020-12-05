The coronavirus cut into the plans for the high school class of 2020.; hundreds of our local students found themselves not able to finish the rest of the school year. Events like the senior prom had to be cancelled, but in Alice, one business owner is making sure the students are able to take part in the time honored tradition.

The dinning room at the 19th Hole Grill transformed into a night local seniors won't soon forget. Owner Rick Medina came up with a unique way for students to safely have a mini prom.

"We just wanted them to have the experience same thing every body else," Medina said.

"All of our tables are six feet apart. Two couples per table."

Other safety measures include limiting each prom to 10 couples, asking students to wear their masks while dancing and disinfecting everything after the event.

It's all about allowing these students to get dressed to the nines, have a nice meal and let loose on the dance floor.

Medina says the support from the community has been overwhelming. Mostly everything was donated.

"The community is coming together and helping everybody out," Medina added.

He hopes to hold more of these mini proms in the weeks to come.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: