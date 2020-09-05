CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We're working with Driscoll Children's Hospital to bring you the "Miracle Month of May."

You can expect to hear stories about the many miracles going on everyday.

One of those is a 17-year-old junior at King High School, who continues to beat the odds, even after being diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

Meet Brandon Despain. He has overcome long odds to still be standing today.

"He wasn't expected to make it," grandmother Beatrice Gallagher said.

"He had a life expectancy of 17 when he was born, but now he can go into his 40's that's what's great about Driscoll."

Despain was born prematurely at 24 weeks. Not long after his birth, it was discovered that he had cystic fibrosis. He ended up staying in the neonatal intensive care unit for 18 months having to undergo a number of surgeries and procedures.

"Considering how many challenges he's had he's doing really well," Endocrinologist Dr. Ana Maria Paez said.

"His family is very supportive and engaged in his treatment. Their very organized in providing his care for his lung issues and for his diabetes. They check his blood sugar diligently and give him insulin diligently. He's doing very well because his family gives him his medications and gets him his follow ups."

His family has to make sure he also takes the 30 daily pills he needs to stay strong. His grandmother points to the care he received at DCH as the real reason behind his good health.

"There's miracles here every day you walk out of here knowing that if you have to come back you're going to be taken care of and have all everything you need here," Gallagher said.

It's a real comfort to this family, who depends on this hospital's expert staff, to continue to deliver the care he needs so he will live a long and healthy life.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: