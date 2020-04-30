CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi prides itself on being able to help those in need. There are so many organizations and groups that help out every day. One of those is Mission 911. The non-profit helps its residents with job searches, shelter, and other things that many of us may take for granted.

The pandemic has affected their day to day operations, however, and even the direst circumstances can't dim their determination to make a better life.

James Batchelor is one example of how important the non-profit is. James has been in Corpus Christi for almost a year now. He's living at Mission 911 and working full time at Hester's Cafe. He's been overwhelmed by how much support he's received during this time.

"It is quite shocking what people will do for you in this town," Batchelor said. "I mean other towns are great, but here in Corpus Christi, it's just amazing."

"Last year, I didn't make much money, so I'm in need. The years before, I never said I'm in need. I need work pants, shoes, they give me little things to help me get by but those little things are huge when you don't have anything."

Tony Reyes is the director of Mission 911. He says the people he helps are in a state of transition between jobs and stable housing. Our current pandemic has made it extra tough, but his organization will continue to provide help.

"Once you're accepted here at Mission 911, this is your home, this is your address, this is your place," Reyes said.

For the 16 residents currently at the Mission, getting through this difficult time is a matter of keeping routine.

"Each week, we give them words of encouragement, each week we say this is where the CDC guidelines are, or this is what the county has been doing," Reyes added.

"So now that they know that today is the last day of the stay in shelter and things are going to be opening up, we're educating them on wearing masks, stay[ing] healthy, wash hands, cleaning, still keep that practice."

"But it's also an opportunity for you to go get your work, go find employment because there are companies out there looking to hire, so this is a great opportunity for you to go and make that happen."

Mission 911 is helping keep hope alive, something that is so important at this time.

"This is not a temporary shelter, this is an ongoing place for them to move forward," Reyes said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: