CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lots of local charities and non-profits have stepped up to help the most vulnerable members of the community. Folks at Mission 911 are helping the homeless cope with these difficult days and nights.

"Today is Good Friday and let's make it a good one," Tony Reyes, CEO of Mission 911 said.

Mission 911 handed out bandanna masks and care packages with food and toilet paper to help the homeless community stay safe. They are also making sure that everyone is informed.

"We let them know what number the Nueces County number is at, if there's any changes of ordinance what they have to follow," Reyes said.

The non-profit is also helping residents pay their bills. They have helped pay for 30 residents water and electricity bills.

"We also are helping in paying electric bills through TXU, paying water bills, so we are working in that manner to help individuals that way they don't lose their house," Reyes said.

Reyes says they are following all CDC guidelines at Mission 911 to keep everyone safe. They are also going to be donating 100 masks to the Mother Teresa Shelter.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: