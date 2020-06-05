Here's another 'Moment of Hope' we'd like to share with you.

Crysta Cantu says her boss is a grandmother who is working at a local doctor's office. Because of where she works, it's not easy getting to see the people she loves right now, like her 4-year-old grandson Nikko.

Grandma received a letter to her office recently from little Nikko that read "Abuelita, here's a hug with a handmade touch just to remind you I love you this much!"

