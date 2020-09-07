Moment of Hope: Decorative rocks of inspiration spread hope for nurses, staff at Christus Spohn Kleberg hospital

Never losing hope can bring in the light during a dark time.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — One employee with Christus Spohn Kleberg took it upon herself to create a silver lining for someone else by painting rocks of inspiration. She shared why never losing hope can bring in the light during a dark time.

A little bit of paint and a few rocks are helping to spread hope for nurses and staff at Christus Spohn Kleberg hospital.

"Our nurses see it first hand, everything that's going on and it is something that's very scary and these rocks I feel just bring a positive energy into this hospital," Victoria Acuna with Christus said.

Joni Collins is the supervisor of Aramark at Christus and the artist behind the decorative rocks. She created the rocks to place all over the hospital for other employees to find, even guests and visitors. She said the gesture may be small, but it helps spread a little bit of light.

"I like seeing joy on their faces," Collins said. "Honestly, I just hope it just puts a smile on their face."

"Even visitors, especially kids, if they go in and they're feeling ill, but they see a rock and say 'mom, I found a rock! Can I keep it?' so it's not just us, it's everybody that walks through those doors and finds those rocks," Acuna said.

For Collins, these rocks of hope are endless.

"It's an easy thing I can do to brighten somebody's day," Collins said. "I'll never run out of rocks!"

