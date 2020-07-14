Moment of Hope: Father reunites with pregnant wife, two kids after quarantining

Parents, imagine not being able to hold your children because you might get them sick?

TEXAS, USA — It's been hard enough social distancing from friends and extended family, right?

Parents, imagine not being able to hold your children because you might get them sick. Well, that's exactly what happened to a Fort Worth man who finally got the reunion he had in his prayers.

Blake Chrisman hugged his son and daughter after spending 16 days in quarantine. He tested positive for the coronavirus in June. Fortunately, his pregnant wife and their two young children have tested negative.

Chrisman had to isolate from the family he says he loves more than himself. He used FaceTime to eat together and to read to his children while sitting at opposite ends of the hallway for a 'date night.'

"It was the best day of my life to see my daddy again," his daughter said.

The Chrisman's said they are grateful for all the support they had. Their friends sent in meals and other relatives came to help with the kids.

