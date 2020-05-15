Flour Bluff ISD wanted to do something special to celebrate their graduating seniors while they're all having to stay at home.

The school district put up the senior's formal pictures outside of the school as a way to celebrate the students. It's a graduating class size of 430, so it's quite a lot of signs.

The signs will be up for two weeks and then parents and students will be able to come and pick them up for themselves to put in their own yards.

