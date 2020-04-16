CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Special Hearts in the Arts is a non-profit organization in Corpus Christi that began it's mission in 2016. It gives access to the arts for individuals with special needs. Together, the group explores all genres of music, dance, theater, photography, and film.

The organization put together a sign language video to the song 'What a Wonderful World,' as another moment of hope as we all are looking for the light at the end of this pandemic tunnel.

"Even though we can't physically be together to enjoy each others company, we can still perform together virtually," the non-profit said.

