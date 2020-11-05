CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — To show their appreciation, staff members from TLC did curbside deliveries to nurses in the La Palmera parking lot earlier today. Nurses drove up and presented their badge and in return received that signature sandwich you can't ever get on a Sunday.

It's one of the many food donations the medical facility has done this year for essential workers.

Earlier this year, while '"panic buying" was a trend, TLC donated pizza to H-E-B employees who were having to keep up with the pace of shoppers clearing shelves.

Last week, they handed out Chick-fil-A to local teachers as part of Teacher's Appreciation Week.

Just another friendly reminder that there's still good people in the world.

