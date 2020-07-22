x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

heartwarming

Moment of Hope: Pizza Hut donates to fire crews in Aransas County as they put out more than 100 acres of brush fire

Communities in unity -- you love to see it.
Credit: Talena Quick

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Talena Quick shared a 'Moment of Hope' with us on Facebook of the Pizza Hut in Aransas Pass delivering donated pizzas to the first responders who battled the more than 100 acre brush fire yesterday evening.

Quick said when she called to order for the first responders, management at Pizza Hut decided to donate the pizza and drinks to the multiple fire crews.

Communities in unity -- you love to see it.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

 