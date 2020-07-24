Moment of Hope: Prayer group at CHRISTUS Spohn Kleberg

Community members came together to make sure those who are suffering with the coronavirus are not forgotten.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — In Kingsville, community members came together to make sure those who are suffering with the coronavirus are not forgotten.

The group met up outside in the parking lot of CHRISTUS Spohn Kleberg to pray for the sick, families, as well as the doctors and nurses who are tirelessly working because of the virus.

Pastor Mike Hernandez organized the prayer circle. He is asking other community members to continue to keep our health care workers in your thoughts and prayers.

"God put it in my heart to come and pray for all the visitors here, wanted to come and lift our hands," Hernadez said.

