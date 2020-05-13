KINGSVILLE, Texas — In Kingsville, a special thanks to an anonymous donor who paid for breakfast from Taqueria Jaslico for those working the COVID-19 testing site at Dick Kleberg Park.
The workers also received drinks from Sonic Drive-In.
Just another example of neighbors helping one another.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
