Administrators from Tuloso-Midway ISD surprised some graduating seniors today. Staff from the T-M Academic Career Center took a road trip to surprise 40 graduating seniors with a gift basket, balloons and a poster in an effort to celebrate their accomplishments.

"It feels awesome it fells like we actually get something done because with us graduating and all this coronavirus going on, it doesn't feel like we did anything it shows a little appreciation and that they actually care for us," Issac Benavides, a senior at T-M said.

"They work very hard they deserve this time," Assistant Principal Iris Chapa said.

"Every senior throughout the United States and the Coastal Bend deserves to be recognized. We're just happy that we can do something for them to show them how much they are appreciated."

All the money was raised by the Academic Center through a partnership with the Corpus Christi Icerays and their chuck a puck contest.

