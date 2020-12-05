BEEVILLE, Texas — One of the positive things to come out of this coronavirus pandemic is the willingness of so many people to step up and offer whatever talents they have to help others.

Mickie Ochoa is co-owner of an up and coming venue where recently a mural of angel wings has been painted.

"I wanted to give back to the community and so what better way than to do it with our wings and seeing people come over here and interact with that makes it better, makes it that much better," Ochoa said.

"I did this for them, because times are hard, and when times are hard instead of closing their doors, everyone opens their doors to try and help out as much as they can, and that's why I've always said from the get-go that I love my community. love my hometown."

The wings represent all of those in the community who have come together to support each other as the coronavirus has taken it's toll. Even through the most recent road bump - a fire inside the building - Ochoa and her team continue to be optimistic.

"Even though we had a fire in there, its okay because it really didn't keep us from anything, it just makes us stronger," Ochoa added.

"We had people here helping, who volunteered their times and just that alone is a blessing. Again, the community angels right here coming together."

What keeps Ochoa looking forward to the next day and continuing to spark change in her community is her kids.

"I want to be that role model that no matter what comes your way, you can conquer it and you know being a role model to our Bee County kids as well you know just because you come to a bump doesn't mean you can't climb over it, you can keep going and so i do it for the kids."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: