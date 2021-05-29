Corpus Christi resident Blanche 'Nana' Lewis celebrates her 100th birthday

Saturday's century celebration was not only in honor of Blanche Lewis's birthday, but also a celebration of the impact she has had on the community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While there might be plenty to do on this holiday weekend one gathering deserves recognition as the "party of the century".

Saturday neighbors, friends and family gathered to celebrate Blanche Lewis.

Those closest know her as "Nana" and she is now 100.

Nanas youngest daughter Wanda McCoy says it feels fantastic to be able to celebrate her after all these years.

"I feel very great I am very thankful we could put this together for her today," said McCoy.

Saturday's century celebration was not only in honor of her mother’s birthday but also a celebration of all the service her mother has done throughout her life and the impact she has had on the community.

"She has been awarded for 30 years of volunteer service for the city of Corpus Christi, also a member of her church the last 68 years," said McCoy.

A line of cars came through and wished nana a happy 100th, and also gave her hand-written cards and flowers.



McCoy says she is thankful to be able to have spent 100 years with her mom and hopes for more. As for nana, it was another great year in the books.

"It feels the same, it feels good and I’m thankful" said “Nana” Lewis.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.