CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than just a sweet name - 'National Loving Day' reflects a powerful day in history. It was 53-years ago on June 12, 1967 when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down state bans against interracial marriage.

The landmark challenge was brought to the nations' highest court by Virginia couple Mildred and Richard Loving. The two were arrested for being an interracial couple, but now their story of love and triumph is celebrated.

We asked you to share your photos with us on this loving day and you all did not disappoint.

