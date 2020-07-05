3News continues to celebrate National Nurses Week by highlighting nurses in our community.
Thank you for everything you do to keep the rest of us healthy and safe.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Local restaurant owner has third break-in within a few weeks
- Business owners in Port Aransas react to a recent influx of tourists, beachgoers
- Nueces Bay Boulevard to be affected by upcoming Harbor Bridge Project closures
- Burglars targeting local businesses across the Coastal Bend area