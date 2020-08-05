CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As you may know, senior citizens are at a higher risk of getting COVID-19, whether they have pre-existing medical conditions or not. This vulnerable group has been isolating themselves from the people that have been by their side and vise versa.

One man took it upon himself to create an app that allows no boundaries to get in the way of making sure his grandpa is in good spirits while he's in a nursing home.

The app 'Eden' allows nurses, caregivers and family members to connect with their loved ones who can't step outside.

"Right now, my grandfather hasn't left his bedroom since the early part of March at his nursing home," CEO of the app Casey McConnell said.

"I'm blessed that he's 96 and he's still here, but I don't know if he wakes up, you know?"

"Eden fills that gap for families to know that their loved ones in these nursing facilities and hospitals wherever they are that they're alive and okay and being taken care of."

Know a loved one or friend who could use this app? Download here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: