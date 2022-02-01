CHRISTUS Spohn welcomes the New Year's Baby of South Texas

Born early Saturday morning, Autumn is the first baby of 2022 here in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early Saturday morning, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital was happy to welcome Autumn Gonzales to the world as the Coastal Bend's first baby of 2022!

She was born at 3:16 a.m., weighting 6 lbs. 4 oz. and measuring 19 inches.

Her proud parents are Corpus Christi locals, Bianca and Adam Gonzales. Autumn will be going home to an older sister as well.

So let's all wish her a warm welcome to the world, and a Happy New Year to boot.

