North Padre neighbors come together to bring color to the community

Our Lexis Greene spoke with neighbors about the small projects that pay some good forward.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's true that acts of service can be contagious, because our neighbors on North Padre Island have caught the good deed bug!

Our Lexis Greene spoke with residents about how they came together to beautify their community.

Everything started when local business owner, Rod Lewis, donated benches to the corner of Aquarius and White Cap so kids could wait safely for the bus.

He reached out to artist Leah Martin to bring them to life.

"Some of the other animals you might see are in finding nemo and finding dory because of the children- the stingrays, blue tangs yellow tangs, clown fish and some think the turtle is "crush" its really fun for the kids." Said Martin.

That splash of color is eye catching enough that another neighbor commissioned Martin. The project? A free lending library in the front yard.

"I got this little library to turn neighbors into friends," Marilyn Litt, creator of the Free Little Library said.

It's been a great way for neighbors on the street to strike up conversations, and share their love for reading.

The project is easy, "Its free to use if something strikes you as a book you want -take it… if later you feel you want to bring another book back bring it back- it's a nice little honor system thing."

Litt says these libraries are a gift to the community - and there's a few located on North Padre Island as well.

"I think it's a gift that comes back because I've been talking to a lot more people since I put it up," Litt said.

And now, these 3 neighbors have gotten the chance to spread the love in their community.

