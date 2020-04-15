Stay-at-home orders have been hard on everyone like our priests and pastors used to seeing parishioners in person regularly. Many Coastal Bend pastors are streaming services online, which means standing at a podium with no audience in the seats.

On Easter Sunday, some of the folks with Rock City Church surprised their pastor by placing pictures of church members on the empty seats.

Pastor David Bendett said he has missed his church family and was "fired up" to preach to a "full room."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: