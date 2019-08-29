CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Staff at Driscoll Children's Hospital received Disney magic to hand out to patients Thursday.

Toys from the Disney Company came in Thursday to give to young patients as part of their Child Life program. A Disney theme party was held with Mickey Mouse ears and all the Disney princesses.

"It's really important for their health because kids need more than just medicine to get better. They need to have fun, and they need to play and have the opportunity to do normal things they would normally do," Child Life Specialist Lisa Cervantez said.

Each patient was allowed to pick their favorite toy.

