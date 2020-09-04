CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Medical staff, who are working tirelessly on the front lines in the coronavirus fight, got a show of appreciation today outside of Corpus Christi Medical Center Doctors Regional on South Alameda.

It's where a large group of fellow health care workers gathered to pray, while holding inspirational signs and waving to several staff members inside, who were watching from windows. The health care workers say its their way of showing their support.

"Its a trying time, we are facing a pandemic we've never faced before in my lifetime," Ramona Seeber with Life Care Centers of America said. "We're in this all together, we will win, we just have to fight together."

The group is planning to gather again at CCMS Bay Area campus on the city's Southside next Tuesday.

