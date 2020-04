PREMONT, Texas — What a great way to give back!

The small community served over 200 food plates to the elderly, home bound, and families with special needs in the city.

Members of the town say they will continue to do this every Sunday during this difficult time to make sure no one will go without food.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

