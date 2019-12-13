CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A random act of kindness was caught on video at the Corpus Christi Marina.

The video was shot during the rain and cold weather we got earlier this week. The video shows an elderly man in a wheelchair drenched and stuck in the middle of the street, unable to go anywhere.

A passerby by the name of Roy Hinojosa came to the man's rescue. The man was at the base of a slope at the Lawrence Street T-Head and couldn't get up the hill on his own.

"People kept passing by and ignoring him," Hinojosa said.

A heartbreaking image Hinojosa says he couldn't stand by and watch.

"It was cold, rainy, the wind was blowing," Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa got out of his work truck, and with no regard to the nasty weather lent the man a helping hand up the hill and onto the sidewalk along Shoreline.

"I took him up to the bus stop. He said thank you. I wished him a Merry Christmas," Hinojosa said.

According to Hinojosa, he just happened to be working on a job at Joe's Crab Shack nearby when the man caught his attention. He could tell he was in trouble which prompted him to drive over and help.

Hinojosa's compassionate moment was caught on camera by his co-worker.

The act of kindness was posted on social media and is currently spreading like wildfire. People thanked Hinojosa for his actions, but he says he has always been someone who has wanted to help others.

"It makes me feel good, have a heart doing it. It's not so much doing a good deed, just helping other people out who need help," Hinojosa said.

Now humbled by the attention he is getting, Hinojosa hopes it will help inspire others.

"It just takes a few seconds," Hinojosa said.

