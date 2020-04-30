CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Reaching out to heroes miles away - that's what first graders at Incarnate Word Academy have been doing. It was part of "Angel Outreach," a time for students there to serve others and extend help and support.

This project involved sending letters from kids to our servicemen and women in the middle east, along with other items like snacks and small gifts.

"We just wanted to say thank you to everybody at Incarnate Word Academy for choosing us to be your Angel Outreach project," First Lieutenant Lyn Sprinual with the U.S. Army said. "We've just handed out all of the care packages to all of the soldiers here, they're loving the snacks, they're loving the letters and we wanted to say thank you for keeping us in your prayers. We're going to continue to keep everyone back home in our prayers during this trying time.

This is the second year IWA has taken part in the Angel Outreach.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: