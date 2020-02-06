ROCKPORT, Texas — We've seen many people come together to help each other during the pandemic and here's another example.

Niki Wynn at Captain Cady's Bait House and Seafood posted to Facebook asking parents and seniors to stop by and drop their names in a jar for their chance to win her stimulus check.

She said they've been fortunate enough to stay open during the pandemic and so she wanted to donate the money to a few graduates who weren't able to finish their senior year as expected.

"I put it in the piggy bank and so I can save up my money and so I can buy everything that I want," Rockport-Fulton graduate Jacob Flirt said.

"I'll probably get some things I need for next fall semester for class, like a computer or something like that," Rockport-Fulton graduate Logan McDaniel said.

Both seniors said they were excited and surprised to find out they won and are thankful for people like Wynn who are continuing to support them during the pandemic.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: