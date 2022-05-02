Robstown warming center keeps people safe in extreme cold

The Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds served as an overnight warming center during the bitter cold front that hit our area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The overnight warming center in Robstown saw a good turnout during the last extreme cold front here in the Coastal Bend.

Our reporter Brandon Schaff has info on transportation and meals that were provided while the center was in service.

Robstown Fire Chief Javier Zapata invites any in need to the shelter, reminding us that "We're all humans, you know? Some people can't provide a warming shelter for themselves, you know, they can come in and enjoy the warm inside this building."

The Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown served as an overnight warming center for Nueces County. It was a way for anyone seeking refuge from the extreme cold to find it.

"Any citizen that needs a warming place, they come in, they have free rides through the RTA. They can come in, they sign in, we'll give them some meal tickets. And once they get a meal ticket they can get their breakfast, lunch and dinner. They, as you can see, they have a place where they can eat." Zapata said.

A collaborative effort between Nueces County and the Cities of Corpus Christi and Robstown, the shelter was open 24 hours until this Saturday at noon. Transportation was free, which made a big difference for the homeless population with no way to get there.

"It helps me out a lot." Kira Clay confirmed.

She normally stays outside the Corpus Christi Cathedra, but with Dangerously low temperatures outside, the warming center is a way for her to seek shelter. And she's grateful to those helping out.

"It's very helpful. Definitely for a time like this, it's very helpful for them to be out here taking the time away from their family. But their family is also like, you know, probably saying the same thing like, 'Hey, go out here and help the people, this is what you do for, that's what your job is.' And I'm grateful."

And for the people who took time to lend a helping hand, they're glad to see people getting the shelter they need.

Edward Herrara, Operation Section Chief of Nueces County said that, "It warms your heart. I mean, it's one of those feel-good operations where everybody involved is doing the best they can for the people of our community."

The warming center was only temporary, but it kept people like Clay safe from the dangerous conditions outside.

"I'm enjoying myself here." She said. "I'm warm, I got food, I got clothes, I got a roof over my head right now. So, I'm good."

The center saw 48 people at the time of Brandon's visit, and provided three meals a day, free Wi-Fi, and a roof over people's head for those who need it.

