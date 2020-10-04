Pam Farley's home was one of nearly 1,000 homes re-built in Aransas County since Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The Texas General Land Office used this ceremony to mark the 1,000 homes that it's finished across the state in the 48 Hurricane Harvey affected counties.

"I have my mom that I take care of, she has her own room now, with her own bathroom, its gonna make a world of difference," Pam said.

Right now, the Texas GLO has about 800 more homes under construction in 48 counties and has approved a total of 2,500 applications for repairs and reconstruction of homes

