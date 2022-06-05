Sailor stationed in Tennessee wishes mother in Corpus Christi a happy Mother's Day

Those who serve do not always get to celebrate holidays with their loved ones. This sailor wants their mother to know they are missed this Mother’s Day.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A United States Navy sailor serving aboard USS Momsen wishes their Mother, Ravae Alexis Ramos, in Corpus Christi, Texas a happy Mother’s Day.

“I just want to say happy Mother’s Day to the best mother any son could ask for,” said Fireman Izaiah Ramos. Thank you for making me the man I am today. I love you mom, see you soon."

Sailors help maintain America’s advantage at sea. This means they do not always get to celebrate holidays with their loved ones. Ramos wants their mother to know they are missed this Mother’s Day.

“My favorite memory with my mom would have to be the time she took me to New Orleans for my 18th birthday it meant the world to me that she went out of her way to make that day special,” said Ramos. “To me that’s a memory that will never fade away and forever stay in my heart.”

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Ramos, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance.

“Serving in the Navy means a lot of things to me but if I had to sum it all up, I would say I am happy to be part of something bigger then myself and I’m proud to be serving my country and it’s truly a great experience,” added Ramos. “Big shout out to the Corpus Christi community, stay safe and love one another.”

We want to send a big thank you to Ramos for serving our country.

Story by By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel, Navy Office of Community Outreach.

