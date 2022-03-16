Food for families: what the Salvation Army does for the Coastal Bend

We spoke with Major Russell Czajkowski of the Salvation Army about current events the organization has planned.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army works to make sure that no family goes without food on their table. We spoke with Major Russell Czajkowski about the organization's outlook and current status.

When asked about the state of the pandemic and how it's affecting the Salvation Army, Major Czajkowski said that "it's not only the remaining few months of COVID that we're dealing with but a very very high inflation rate."

"Those who have restricted incomes, seniors, families with small children, they're finding it difficult to put food on the table," He explained. "So Mike Shaw Toyota, also some Toyota dealers throughout the nation, have provided $250,000 to provide food boxes for those in need in selected communities."

It's a partnership that's been happening for a few years now, and helps to take the strain off struggling families.

We also checked in on the status of the Center of Hope shelter.

"Our shelter's almost full, we're at 75% capacity because of COVID," Major Czajkowski said, "But we just opened a brand new 55,000 playground that H.E.B. donated for us."

Be sure to watch our full interview for all this and more.

If you or your family is in need of food, you can call 361-884-9497 to register for the distribution event on Friday in Calallen. The event is taking place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Mike Shaw Toyota Dealership.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.